Krungsri enters Vietnam through the acquisition of SHB Finance

Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL) announced that it has reached an agreement with Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (“SHB”), the top 5 largest joint-stock commercial banks in Vietnam, to purchase and receive the transfer of 100% of charter capital in SHBank Finance Company Limited (“SHB Finance”), the top 10 consumer finance company in Vietnam. Under this agreement, SHB will transfer 50% of SHB Finance's charter capital to Krungsri and the remaining 50% after 3 years when the two parties fulfil the certain conditions and meet the relevant regulatory requirements. The acquisition of SHB Finance marks another milestone achievement in Krungsri’s strategic directions of ASEAN expansion, paving the way to aspiration to “Be the Preferred Thai Bank Connecting Customers’ Needs across ASEAN.”

Krungsri President & CEO Mr. Seiichiro Akita said, “We are very pleased to announce that we have signed agreements with SHB to acquire a 100% stake in SHB Finance, SHB’s consumer finance subsidiary, upon closing of the transaction after all regulatory approvals are obtained. SHB’s local expertise and an extensive network in Vietnam complemented by Krungsri’s strength in consumer finance will enhance SHB Finance’s business competitiveness. Together, we will develop and deliver quality consumer finance products to customers in Vietnam. This milestone also underscores our commitment to ASEAN expansion strategy following our current medium-term business plan covering 2021-2023 .”