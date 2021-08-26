Huawei, IUCN join hands to preserve biodiversity in APAC with tech innovations

The Asia Pacific region is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. It is home to the world's largest mangrove forest, a global center of marine biodiversity, and has seventeen of the world's 36 "biodiversity hotspots". However, the region is facing many threats including habitat loss, over-exploitation and climate change.

IUCN is now leading a new, open partnership called 'Tech4Nature' together with Huawei. The aim of the partnership is to harness innovative technologies in support of better conservation outcomes in and around protected and conserved areas, according to Dr. Dindo Campilan.

This three-year partnership will pilot a series of innovative digital tools and solutions in 5 countries including Thailand and China.

In partnership with the Thai Department of National Parks, for example, the Tech4Nature program is collaborating with Huawei on its flagship project at the Thailand Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to explore technological solutions including the use of digital monitor system to navigate wildlife. "IUCN is very pleased to partner with Huawei on Tech4Nature, which is seeking scale-up success nature conservation through digital technology innovations," said Dr. Dindo Campilan, IUCN Regional Director for Asia.

"ICT has become central to conversations around environmental sustainability," said Yondeen Sherpa, E-waste Policy and Technology Consultant at the Environment & Emergency Telecommunications Division of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). To contribute to the pursuit of the SDGs, ITU is working together with members like Huawei to develop international standards and provided measurement methodologies addressing ICT, environment, and circular economy.