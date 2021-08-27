Thailand’s battery-electric railway plans shunt forward

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have been tasked with setting up a procurement plan as well as working out an operation budget, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Friday.

He added that SRT was also cooperating with educational institutes to come up with a design for battery-electric railcars, which will debut at the Bang Sue Grand Station.

"The ministry has also instructed electric railway service agencies to study electricity management to ensure the new railcars are efficiently operated,” he said, adding that the ministry may build a special power plant to power up the battery-electric railcars.