Confidence in euro-area economy drops on supply squeeze, virus

Sentiment eased in services, industry and among consumers, with a European Commission gauge falling to 117.5 in August from an all-time high the previous month. At the same time, an increase in selling-price expectations suggests inflation pressures are building across the bloc.

The region's economic outlook has clouded in recent weeks. A shortage of raw materials, quickly climbing costs and transportation bottlenecks are disrupting manufacturing, while quickly rising coronavirus infections threaten new restrictions on services, which took over as a growth driver this month.

Industry order books deteriorated in August, according to the survey, and services managers were less positive on future demand. Consumers expressed concerns about the general economic situation and were less willing to make major purchases.