Gold price drops in the morning trade

The price of gold dropped by THB50 in morning trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.


At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

 

Published : August 31, 2021

