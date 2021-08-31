Wednesday, September 01, 2021

business

Seven-day rising streak to continue for SET as lockdown eased

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index dropped by 1.12 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 1,632.65 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,633.77 on Monday, up 22.57 points or 1.40 per cent. Transactions totalled THB117.38 billion with an index high of 1,634.92 and a low of 1,621.42 as the SET rose for a seventh successive day.


Krungsri Securities expected the index on Tuesday to rise to between 1,640 and 1,645 before alternating to weaken, as there is support for the market conditions after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would not rush to raise the interest rate, despite the reduction of the quantitative easing measure in 2021.


Krungsri Securities added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections are declining. 


“However, there is an expectation of late-sell pressure from MSCI Rebalance reducing the weight of the emerging markets group by 0.03 per cent (around $112 million), which will pressure the index to weaken,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended selective buying as an investment strategy:

  • AOT, KBANK, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA and WHA, which would benefit from the country's reopening.
  • PSL, TTA and RCL, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.
  • CKP, BANPU, GPSC, BCH and CHG, which would benefit from the growth in the third quarter.

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

Thai business leaders urge Digital Health Pass system to speed up reopening

Published : August 26, 2021

Responding against a ransomware attack resulting to a data breach

Published : August 30, 2021

ASEAN remains a fast growing region despite the pandemic

Published : August 31, 2021

Confidence in euro-area economy drops on supply squeeze, virus

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

Thailand recorded 14,802 Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths on Wednesday

Published : September 01, 2021

British foreign secretary rejects U.S. blame for indirect role in Kabul terror attack

Published : September 01, 2021

Taliban takes over Kabul airport after last U.S. troops leave

Published : September 01, 2021

Asean sees decrease in new Covid cases

Published : September 01, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.