Euro-area inflation jumps to decade-high 3% in test for ECB

Consumer prices rose 3%, exceeding the predictions of all 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of core inflation that strips out volatile items such as energy and food reached 1.6%, the highest since 2012.

The data will heighten the European Central Bank's communication challenge as a global supply squeeze and one-time factors drive up costs, while the pandemic threat persists. Viewing faster inflation as temporary, officials are keeping monetary policy looser than counterparts such as the Federal Reserve, which expects to wind down stimulus soon.

"Today's release will cause some sweaty palms but has not given much evidence of more structural high inflation," said Bert Colijn, an economist at ING Bank NV in Amsterdam. "This is not set to sway the ECB towards a more hawkish stance ahead of the September meeting."