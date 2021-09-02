Labor market to be increasingly critical in U.S. economic outlook as stimulus fades: economist

"As the economy moves forward into the later months of 2021, federal aid will taper off and there will be an important focus on the ability of the labor market to generate ongoing strength in wages and salaries to support spending," Kleinhenz said in a newly published article.

"U.S. consumers remain in the mood to spend, but the labor market and job creation will play an increasing role in their ability to do so," said Kleinhenz, who has served as a member of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Data Users Advisory Committee.

Kleinhenz noted that official data shows that non-farm job openings rose to 10.07 million in June, a new record high, and that there were 9.48 million unemployed Americans, which speaks to the "tightness" of the labor market, with more job openings than people looking for work.

In retail, for example, there were 1.15 million job openings, but merchants were able to fill only 1.12 million of the positions, he said.

The NRF chief economist also noted that businesses across the economy are reporting that it is difficult to find the workers they need and have responded by raising pay, which "raises concerns" about inflationary pressures starting to build.

"The bulk of the recent upturn in U.S. inflation has been driven primarily by supply chain bottlenecks and low levels of inventories, but higher labor costs are often passed on to consumers and are considered a precursor of broader inflation," he said.

