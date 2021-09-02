Deltas rapid spread weighs on Asias factories as PMIs drop

Manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes for Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia all remained deep in negative territory in August, reflecting the disruption from lockdowns that forced factories to halt or slow production.

Vietnam's IHS Markit PMI fell to 40.2 from 45.1 in July, its third consecutive month of contraction and the lowest reading since April 2020. Thailand's PMI fell to 48.3 from 48.7 -- its seventh contraction in the past eight months -- while the Philippines' fell to 46.4 from 50.4, its lowest reading since May 2020. Malaysia's reading ticked up to 43.4 from 40.1 in July, and Indonesia's rose to 43.7 from 40.1, though both remained well below the 50 point level that separates contraction from expansion.

Data from IHS Markit showed India's manufacturing PMI fell to 52.3 from 55.3, making it an exception from the south to still post expansion, albeit a softer one.

Southeast Asia's under-vaccinated economies have been fighting record levels of infections and deaths, including in Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. Of 53 countries in Bloomberg's latest Covid Resilience Ranking, the bottom five are all in Southeast Asia.