U.S. stocks drop amid concern recovery has peaked

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average declined, while gains in heavyweight tech stocks including Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher even as about seven out of every 10 stocks in that gauge dropped. European markets slipped as investors speculated that euro-zone policymakers may get ready to roll back stimulus. The greenback strengthened for a second day amid rising bond yields and softer commodity prices. Bitcoin plunged as El Salvador became the first country to adopt it as legal tender Tuesday.

The broad retreat in equities came after investors on Friday left for a three-day holiday weekend with markets near all-time highs following a much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. And there won't be much by way of data this week to ease their minds about the outlook for the third quarter, with growth estimates already having been reduced recently. At the same time, concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant impeding reopenings in the U.S. are pressuring some corners of the market.

"The delta variant concerns are weighing down on overall third-quarter growth," said Haris Khurshid, portfolio manager at Fate Capital management. "The next couple of weeks are going to be pretty rocky. We're seeing investors become more picky with their stocks not only because of the delta concern but also because of fading fiscal stimulus, legislative policies and an overall slowing recovery in some sectors"