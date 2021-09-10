Biden administration sets goal of replacing all jet fuel with sustainable alternatives by 2050

The use of what are called sustainable aviation fuels is in its infancy, with a handful of refineries in operation around the world. But airlines are banking on them as a major part of their efforts to cut emissions and become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

In a fact sheet announcing the plan, the White House said speeding adoption of the new fuels and other steps to reduce emissions from flying "will transform the aviation sector, create good-paying jobs, support American agriculture and manufacturing, and help us tackle the climate crisis." Aviation accounts for about 3% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government's new goal targets annual production of 3 billion gallons of the fuels by 2030 - a level the White House says would enable a 20% cut in carbon emissions from flying compared with doing nothing. Production on that scale would represent just over a tenth of the fuel airlines consumed in 2019 but would be a huge leap from the estimated 4.5 million gallons that is estimated to have been produced in the United States last year.

Currently, the alternative fuels have to be combined with conventional jet fuel, and eliminating fuel made from crude oil would require technological breakthroughs to allow engines to run entirely on the alternatives.

As part of the administration's push, the Departments of Transportation, Energy and Agriculture have agreed coordinate their efforts to develop the fuels, carrying out research, developing fueling infrastructure and encouraging the production of raw materials.