ECB slows crisis stimulus for next quarter as rebound takes hold

The Governing Council decided it will conduct purchases at a "moderately lower pace" than the roughly 80 billion euros ($95 billion) of monthly acquisitions deployed in the past two quarters. ECB President Christine Lagarde justified the decision by saying the economy's "increasingly advanced" rebound could be maintained with less monetary help.

She also cautioned that the global spread of the delta variant could yet delay the full reopening of the economy. Officials, who revealed new forecasts showing inflation will still undershoot their target, reiterated a pledge to keep the 1.85 trillion-euro program running until March 2022 or later if needed, signaling they're not yet ready to discuss ending the measure.

The ECB's move to persist with stimulus contrasts with major central banks elsewhere, a stance Lagarde was keen to emphasize. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have signaled their intention to gradually unwind crisis-era aid.

"The lady isn't tapering," she said, describing the ECB's decision on Thursday as "a recalibration of the pandemic emergency purchase program for the next three months."