U.K. worker shortage sparks rare blue-collar wage boom

A combination of the pandemic and new immigration rules after the country left the European Union has left key industries suffering from intense shortages of workers. With the supply of candidates falling at a record pace, that's fueling a rapid escalation of wages as firms scramble to fill vacancies left by immigrants from EU countries.

But despite pay increases and sign-on bonuses, there isn't a ready stream of U.K. workers to fill the void. While almost 2 million have either lost their job during the pandemic, left the workforce or are on furlough, there's a mismatch between those people and the skills needed.

After years of stagnant pay, the situation is a rare moment of leverage for some workers to secure better conditions. Posted salaries for job openings in construction are up almost 7% this year, with those for drivers rising 5.7%, according to data up to July on jobs website Indeed.

Drivers for supermarket chains J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc are considering strike action. The British Meat Producers Association says pay for processors has spiked to as much as 18 pounds an hour, twice the minimum wage.

"Companies have never had any issue saying, well, we can't get a CEO for a million quid, we will put that up to 1.25 million," said Andy Prendergast, acting National Secretary for the GMB union. "They've always had that reluctance to do that when it comes to shelf stackers or cleaners or laborers on building sites."