World must wait for extra oil as Ida wipes out OPEC+ hike

Consumers should have been enjoying "solid gains" in production as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies continued their revival of idle capacity, the agency said in its monthly report. Instead, global supply fell by 540,000 barrels a day in August due to unexpected disruptions and will be flat this month.

"Unplanned production outages have temporarily halted an uptrend in world oil supply that began in March, but growth is set to resume in October," said the Paris-based IEA, which advises developed economies on energy policy.

The supply disappointment hasn't had a big impact on prices because of bearish trends in fuel consumption. Global oil demand has been falling since July as rising Covid-19 cases prompt mobility restrictions in Asia, the IEA said. Crude has traded near $70 a barrel in New York for most of this month.

World fuel consumption will contract by 310,000 barrels a day on average each month from July to September, the IEA said. Yet there are signs that the coronavirus resurgence is abating and the agency expects a sharp rebound in demand of 1.6 million barrels a day next month, with continued growth to the end of the year.

The matching shifts in supply and demand meant this year's prevailing oil-market trend -- shrinking inventories -- continued unabated. Fuel stockpiles in developed economies fell by 30 million barrels last month, putting them 186 million barrels below the five-year average, according to preliminary IEA estimates. There should be "hefty draws" again this month, the agency said.

"It is only by early 2022 that supply will be high enough to allow oil stocks to be replenished," according to the report. "In the meantime, strategic oil stocks from the U.S. and China may go some way to help plug the gap."