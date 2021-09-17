Stocks fluctuate; Treasury yields, dollar rise

The S&P 500 fluctuated on either side of unchanged after the index posted its biggest gain since August on Wednesday. The equity market benchmark is down about 1% so far this month amid concern about a broader pullback in the wake of a string of record gains. The Nasdaq Composite turned positive for a second day after halting a five-session slide.

"After seven months of gains, equity markets have been choppier midway through September," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. "This is actually quite normal from a historical seasonal standpoint, though the ongoing carousel of concerns continues."

Markets began fluctuating as investors weighed the impact of mixed economic data on the Federal Reserve's plans to taper stimulus. Fed policymakers meet next week.

Retail sales unexpectedly increase in August, suggesting that demand for goods remains strong. A separate report showed weekly jobless claims increased.

"It remains to be seen if this will reverse the slight downward trend we've seen in the market these past few weeks," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.