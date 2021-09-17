KPMG in Thailand appoints new Head of Audit & Assurance and Head of KPMG Law

Orawan Chunhakitpaisan, who will head the firm’s Audit & Assurance practice, has a strong background in Audit quality and deployment. Her commitment to audit quality, client service and people development will allow her to guide the Audit & Assurance practice into the future, with an increased focus on quality and trust, as well as strengthen the firm’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

“I am excited and honored to be trusted with leading KPMG in Thailand’s Audit & Assurance practice and the 1,200 professionals in the team,” says Orawan Chunhakitpaisan, Head of Audit & Assurance, KPMG in Thailand. “Moving forward, we will continue to invest in our evolving audit capabilities and further develop our smart, modular audit platform, as well as build up our people. Our commitment to audit quality remains unwavering and we will continuously promote best audit practices.”

Kannika Boontaim will lead KPMG in Thailand’s expanding Legal practice of more than 40 experienced legal professionals. She comes with extensive experience in legal planning and her knowledge of the local and international legal nuances will allow her and the lawyers in the practice to deliver greater value and insights to the clients.

“KPMG Law will continue to deliver high quality legal services to our clients,” says Kannika Boontaim, Head of KPMG Law, KPMG in Thailand. “We work hard to help our clients navigate these complicated and challenging times. With a strong team backed by a global network, I am confident that KPMG Law is well positioned to work shoulder to shoulder with clients as they prepare to thrive in the future.”