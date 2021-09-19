Whats behind Europe skyrocketing power prices

A global supply crunch for natural gas, bottlenecks for renewable energy and wind speeds in the North Sea among the slowest in 20 years, idling turbines, have contributed to soaring electricity prices. As winter approaches, governments are preparing to intervene if needed in volatile energy markets to keep homes warm and factories running.

1. What's the problem here?

Energy prices skyrocketed as economies emerge from the pandemic -- boosting demand just as supplies are falling short. Coal plants have been shuttered, gas stockpiles are low and the continent's increasing reliance on renewable sources of energy is exposing its vulnerability. Even with mild weather in September, gas and electricity prices were breaking records across the continent and in the U.K. Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani has said he expects power prices to increase by 40% in the third quarter.

2. Why is there a supply shortfall?

Late summer in Europe is usually when natural gas inventories are replenished for winter. This year, storage sites had their lowest levels in more than a decade for this time of year, following an unusually cold winter. Supplies from Russia were limited because it was rebuilding its own inventories, while Norwegian gas flows were lower than average during maintenance work at its giant fields and processing stations. Prices in Europe would need to rise more to attract cargoes of liquefied natural gas away from Asia, where China is stockpiling to power its economy and ensure it has enough reserves for winter.