Civil Court finds 42 guilty in MORE share case; IP evidence cited

Civil Court has issued a ruling in the MORE share-trading case, finding that 42 suspects acted together in a coordinated scheme that distorted the market.

A landmark securities-trading case involving More Return Plc (MORE) has again shaken confidence in Thailand’s capital market after the Civil Court issued a ruling revealing detailed findings about a systematically planned and complex fraud operation, relying on automated trading tools, cover accounts and the simultaneous routing of orders through multiple securities firms.

Investigations by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) found that the group of 42 suspects—accused of acting together in conduct characterised as fraud, unlawful association (“Ang Yee”) and operating as a criminal gang/den (“Gang Robbery”)—created a false picture of MORE trading that deviated from normal market conditions. A key incident cited was on November 10, 2022, when ATO buy orders worth more than 4.5 billion baht were placed at the open, before the main buyer deliberately failed to pay. Under stock exchange rules, brokers acting as intermediaries had to bear the loss by paying the clearing house.

The case not only reflects share-price manipulation and organised fraud, but also highlights vulnerabilities involving proxy accounts, concealment via NVDR, and technology and financial links that the court found to fall within offences under laws on fraud and money laundering. It is being framed as a key lesson for Thailand’s capital market to strengthen supervision and monitoring in the future.