Foreign-exchange traders are feeling a bit on edge about Canada

Opinion polls in Canada have indicated that Trudeau's Liberals are in a tough fight to remain in power, despite promises to boost spending. While elections have not typically been a source of major investor disquiet when it comes to Canada, there are a number of elements to this year's battle between Trudeau and Conservative challenger Erin O'Toole which could potentially sway markets.

The biggest risk will be if a minority government is formed and is unable to make any headway on policy decisions, potentially triggering another election in the not-too-distant future, according to Toronto-Dominion Bank analyst Mark McCormick. This could lead to elevated volatility in the short-run, he said.

Another major potential impact is on the monetary policy backdrop. The central bank's five-year inflation targeting mandate is up for renewal this year and there is a chance that Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem might request more flexibility, so whoever is in power could hold the key to that.

O'Toole has said he favors the inflation target at 2% as regular people struggle to make ends meet. Trudeau said that families, not monetary policy, would be his government's top economic priority and wants to continue with increased stimulus.

New data released Wednesday showed year-on-year consumer-price gains accelerated to 4.1% in August, the fastest inflation since 2003 and the fifth consecutive reading above the Bank of Canada's 3% cap. That landscape of accelerating inflation will, of course, be critical for monetary policy: The BOC boss said earlier this month he intends to scale back bond purchases as the economy recovers, leaving open the possibility for higher rates if consumer costs keep on rising. But it will also potentially have an effect on the election result itself, the kinds of fiscal policy that emerge in its wake and the eventual decision surrounding the BOC mandate.

"Election outcomes can have an impact on fiscal policy which reverberates into monetary policy or vice-versa," said Tom Nakamura, a portfolio manager at AGF Management. "There is some concern about the election."

Looming over all this is the specter of the U.S. monetary policy decision this Wednesday. Any notable signals from the Federal Reserve about its potential timeline for asset-purchase tapering or interest-rate hikes are likely to have a significant impact on risk assets around the world, including the Canadian dollar and the commodities complex.

"It's clear the Fed is going to start the taper process this year and at the same time we reached peak BOC hawkishness," said McCormick. "The biggest driver of loonie now is the outlook for the dollar and global risk sentiment."