Energy policy panel approves initial 20-year national power plan

The Energy Policy Administration Committee chaired by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow on Monday approved the first revision of the National Power Development Plan of 2018-2037, a source said.

This version reportedly includes the objective of securing national energy stability by producing clean energy, reducing carbon emission and helping Thailand become a decarbonised society. The objective will be implemented between 2021 and 2030.

The committee has also tasked the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) and Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) to revise the annual production capacity of power plants fueled by coal and natural gas, boost their capacity through the use of renewable energy (biomass, biogas, solar, wind, community and industrial wastes), as well as consider buying electricity generated by hydro-power plants from neighboring countries.

 

The committee also agreed to extend the price guarantee for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Bt318 per 15-kilogram canister for three months until December 31. The move aims to ease people’s financial burden in the fallout of Covid-19 even though the global price of LPG is trending upwards. The Energy Ministry has been tasked with monitoring the price of LPG closely and proposing a price revision to the committee when necessary.

