Energy policy panel approves initial 20-year national power plan

This version reportedly includes the objective of securing national energy stability by producing clean energy, reducing carbon emission and helping Thailand become a decarbonised society. The objective will be implemented between 2021 and 2030.

The committee has also tasked the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) and Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) to revise the annual production capacity of power plants fueled by coal and natural gas, boost their capacity through the use of renewable energy (biomass, biogas, solar, wind, community and industrial wastes), as well as consider buying electricity generated by hydro-power plants from neighboring countries.

Related Stories

PTG tapping strong growth in household LPG sector to expand market penetration

Japanese investors eye clean energy projects in Thailand’s EEC

Incentives for promotion of electric vehicles to be announced next month