Thailands first and only durian skincare "Durrianar by SQ" launched in ASEAN with emphasis on the Chinese market through Alibabas Tmall

Durrianar By SQ uses durian young shoots from organic durian farm in Rayong, which is overseen by young smart farmers. Every step of the plantation uses machines and technology and less manpower and chemicals to ensure high quality and safety, making the durian young shoots from the farm most suitable for Durrianar By SQ skincare.

Mr. Nopparut also adds that Durrianar By SQ now offers 7 products across 3 lines: Age Care Cream that prevents ageing signs, moisturizes and restores dull skin; Whitening Cream that naturally brightens; and Anti-acne that reduces acne and redness from acne. All Durrianar By SQ products are "jelly mask" lightweight night cream that deeply moisturizes during the night, ideal for daily use without having to rinse off.

Popular products from Durrianar By SQ include "Golden Durian Facial Mask" and water solution, alcohol-free 3-in-1 facial cleansing "Extra Gentle H2O Cleansing" that delicately and thoroughly cleanse eyes, lips and face for all skin types. Durrianar By SQ also looks to launch more products in the future.

"We want to offer skincare products for evert age group. Anti-acne aims for teenagers with acne problems, while Whitening Cream targets 30+ consumers who can also benefit from our Age Care Cream. I see the growth potential of skincare market, and I am confident that the story of Durrianar By SQ will grab attention of skincare lovers and draw their interests to skincare brand with durian extract by Thai people, and so far is the first and only brand of its kind to be distributed internationally,'' Mr. Nopparut says.

In Thailand, Durrianar By SQ is currently available via popular online channels such as Shopee, JC Central and soon at Lazada. Consumers can also purchase Durrianar By SQ via https://www.facebook.com/DurrianarTH/. Durrianar By SQ has been available at King Power since 2020 and has since become a channel where international consumers know the brand from.

"Durrianar By SQ started off with international market with distribution in Kin Power and launch activations in China. We also see the potential in the Thai market, especially with the e-commerce channel that has grown exponentially this year. We are pushing our products more via online shopping channels and looking to repackage our products to appeal more to Thai consumers," Mr. Nopparut says.

Durrianar By SQ has registered its trademark in Thailand and more than 10 other countries, including China as well as Thailand's neighboring countries like Myanmar and Laos. In China, Durrianar By SQ has been distributing through www.tmall.com by Alibaba, which is one of China's largest e-commerce channel, since July 2021. The company sees much more potential in the Chinese market, mainly because durian is already popular among Chinese consumers.

For this year-end, the company is planning to penetrate Vietnamese market, and negotiation is currently underway with Vietnamese partners. Durrianar By SQ is also set to expand to other countries in ASEAN with the same approach, i.e. through local partners that understand the market and consumers' behaviors.

"People in ASEAN love durian, and we take this opportunity to introduce Durrianar By SQ in this market because the consumers are already familiar with the fruit. Our future plan is to build Durrianar By SQ as an international brand and promote Thailand to the world," Mr. Nopparut concludes.