Thursday, September 23, 2021

business

ADB trims Thailand’s 2021 GDP estimation to 0.8 from 3% amid Covid-19 concerns

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • ADB trims Thailand’s 2021 GDP estim...

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered Thailand’s 2021 GDP estimation to 0.8 per cent from its previous estimation of 3 per cent in April amid continuing concern over the Covid-19 pandemic across Asia.

Thailand’s growth outlook for 2022 was also lowered from 4.5 to 3.9 per cent, according to the ADB’s updated Asian Development Outlook 2021, released on Wednesday.

The ADB has lowered its 2021 economic growth outlook for all of developing Asia.

ADB forecast growth of 7.1 per cent among Asia’s developing nations this year. That compares with a projection of 7.3 per cent in April.

The growth outlook for 2022 is however raised to 5.4 from 5.3 per cent.

New Covid-19 variants, renewed local outbreaks, the reinstatement of various levels of restrictions and lockdowns, and slow and uneven vaccine rollouts are weighing down the region’s prospects, it said.

 

Related Stories

Thai economy to grow 4% next year, 1 point lower than Asean average: ADB

Thailand seeks help from UN, ADB to fight drug problem

China’s GDP forecast to hover above 8 percent

The report also said Thailand’s inflation rate would stay at 1.1 per cent this year and 1 per cent next year due to overall sluggish demand.

The ADB said the latest Covid-19 wave threatens to undermine Thailand’s economic recovery this year and the next.

However, strong growth in merchandise exports and an enabling policy environment could partly offset the large negative impact of Covid-19 on Thai growth.

“Even so, the risks to economic outlook are tilted downward on the current wave of the outbreak adding to concerns over the efficacy of vaccines and delays in the country’s vaccination programme,” the ADB report added.

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Huawei and Department of Medical Services Sign MoU to Develop 5G Empowered Healthcare in the Digital Era

Published : September 23, 2021

Gold price drops in opening trade

Published : September 23, 2021

Baht weakens in opening trade

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.