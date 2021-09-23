ADB trims Thailand’s 2021 GDP estimation to 0.8 from 3% amid Covid-19 concerns

Thailand’s growth outlook for 2022 was also lowered from 4.5 to 3.9 per cent, according to the ADB’s updated Asian Development Outlook 2021, released on Wednesday.

The ADB has lowered its 2021 economic growth outlook for all of developing Asia.

ADB forecast growth of 7.1 per cent among Asia’s developing nations this year. That compares with a projection of 7.3 per cent in April.

The growth outlook for 2022 is however raised to 5.4 from 5.3 per cent.

New Covid-19 variants, renewed local outbreaks, the reinstatement of various levels of restrictions and lockdowns, and slow and uneven vaccine rollouts are weighing down the region’s prospects, it said.

