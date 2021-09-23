SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

The index rose for the third successive day after gaining 0.74 per cent on Tuesday and 0.29 per cent on Wednesday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Thursday’s index to rise to between 1,625 and 1,630 points as regional stock markets responded to hints that the US Federal Reserve will taper its quantitative easing programme soon and raise the interest rate next year.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from Siam Commercial Bank’s move to restructure and establish a fin-tech arm, SCB X.

“However, investors should beware of foreign fund outflows in response to the weakening baht,” Krungsri Securities said.