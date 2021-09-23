SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

The index rose for the third successive day after gaining 0.74 per cent on Tuesday and 0.29 per cent on Wednesday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Thursday’s index to rise to between 1,625 and 1,630 points as regional stock markets responded to hints that the US Federal Reserve will taper its quantitative easing programme soon and raise the interest rate next year.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from Siam Commercial Bank’s move to restructure and establish a fin-tech arm, SCB X.
“However, investors should beware of foreign fund outflows in response to the weakening baht,” Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, KBANK, TRUE, BBL, TIDLOR, DTAC, PTT, ADVANC, SAWAD and AOT.
Related stories:
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,642.22, up 13.73 points or 0.38 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,387.36, up 110.28 points or 0.77 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,510.98, up 289.44 points or 1.19 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,127.58, down 12.93 points or 0.41 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,078.22, up 152.40 points or 0.90 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei Index was closed for Health and Sports Day.
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : September 23, 2021