Thursday, September 23, 2021

business

SET expected to advance today on Fed QE, rate decisions

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 10.59 points or 0.65 per cent to 1,630.18 on Thursday morning, witnessing a high of 1,637.65 and a low of 1,628.81 in opening trade.

Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,625 and 1,630 points as neighbouring stock markets moved up in response to the US Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme soon and raise the interest rate next year.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from Siam Commercial Bank’s move to restructure its business and establish SCB X Pcl in order to make a foray into the financial technology business.

“However, investors should beware of foreign fund outflows in response to the weakening baht,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended purchasing the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ SCB, Advanc and True, which gained specific positive sentiment.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, Top, PTTGC, SPRC and Banpu, which benefit from rising oil and coal prices.

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG, NER, Sun and APure, which benefit from a weakening baht.

Related stories:

 

The SET Index closed at 1,619.59 on Wednesday, up 4.73 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled THB79.02 billion with an index high of 1,623.86 and a low of 1,611.76.

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Huawei and Department of Medical Services Sign MoU to Develop 5G Empowered Healthcare in the Digital Era

Published : September 23, 2021

Gold price drops in opening trade

Published : September 23, 2021

Baht weakens in opening trade

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.