SET expected to advance today on Fed QE, rate decisions

Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to rise to between 1,625 and 1,630 points as neighbouring stock markets moved up in response to the US Federal Reserve’s move to taper its quantitative easing programme soon and raise the interest rate next year.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from Siam Commercial Bank’s move to restructure its business and establish SCB X Pcl in order to make a foray into the financial technology business.

“However, investors should beware of foreign fund outflows in response to the weakening baht,” Krungsri Securities said.