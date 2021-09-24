Taiwan trade deal application sets up showdown with China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged Japan to support her government's efforts to join the deal in a tweet in Japanese Thursday, adding that her government has been preparing to join for the past five years and is prepared to accept all the rules.

Japan welcomed Taiwan's bid and would respond "based on a strategic point of view and with the public's understanding," Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said Thursday in New York, according to a Kyodo News report. That contrasts with his statements about China's application last week, when he said that Japan would have to look properly at whether China was "ready to reach the high level of TPP."

Joining the group would be seen as a major political coup for Tsai, who's government views Taiwan as a de facto sovereign nation awaiting broader international recognition. However China claims the island as part of its territory and vehemently opposes any moves that imply separate statehood for Taiwan, such as joining international organizations.

Taiwan and China already peacefully coexist as members of the same trade organization as both are part of the World Trade Organization, although Taiwan is a member as "the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu." Eager to eliminate as many political barriers as possible, Taiwan's government used the same designation in its application to join the CPTPP.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office laid out its stance on a possible Taiwanese application earlier this month, saying in a statement on Sept. 8 that Taiwan must adhere to Beijing's "one-China principle" and any other countries must avoid implying Taiwan is a sovereign country in their dealings with Taipei.

That likely means that China needs to join before Taiwan, and the official title of Taiwan can't be the "Republic of China," according to Henry Gao, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, who has written extensively on Chinese law and the World Trade Organization.

In response to questions about Taiwan's application, New Zealand's foreign ministry referred to the island as "Chinese Taipei," another moniker used to avoid diplomatic problems.

Jeremy Huai-Che Chiang, a former researcher at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation focusing on Southeast Asian relations, sees countries in the region as unlikely to upset China over Taiwan due to Beijing's economic weight and past record of punitive measures.

However, "I do think this is smart maneuvering on the part of Taipei," he said via message Thursday. "Given that consensus is needed for membership, and the different geopolitical times that we are in right now, it will likely put a 'two-or-nothing' pressure on existing members."