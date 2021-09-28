Ministry of Commerce presents "Design Excellence Award 2021" (DEmark)

The award presentation promotes the outstanding and unique designs that increase the value of Thai products. They have been introduced to worldwide markets through a live event on the "DEmark' Thailand" Facebook page.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Deputy Director-General of the DITP, said, "The DEmark Award project helps increase the value of Thai products and services. It develops the marketing potential of business operators including SMEs and micro SMEs. It also opens up trade opportunities, helps boost the national economy, proactively promotes international trade and enables Thai business operators to compete in global markets.

The DITP expects the DEmark logo to be the certificate of quality Thai products when it is recognized locally and internationally. This will support business operators in increasing the value of their products. Consumers will have confidence in their reliable products and services while the value addition of the products and services is upgraded and their standards are raised."

The DEmark 2021 contest was organized on the theme of "Regenerative Design for the Next" and was intended to be a catalyst for the reform of designs to serve the changing lifestyles of people worldwide who must adapt to their New Normal. Designers and business operators were invited to the DEmark Award contest in June. An online exhibition, DEmark Show Online 2021, was held at the website of the project to present 590 entries in July and August. The entries were judged online on July 20-23.