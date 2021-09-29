What investors should look for in vote for Japans next prime minister

Here's what to look out for.

- The Timeline

Unlike 2020's truncated vote that saw Suga fill the gap left by Shinzo Abe stepping down, more than 1 million rank-and-file members of the LDP will join lawmakers in this election.

Each group has 382 votes, though that number can change if there are abstentions. The rank-and-file finish casting their ballots on Tuesday while the lawmakers follow on Wednesday, when the results of both are announced.

(All times are estimates and in JST)

1 p.m.: Party lawmaker voting begins

2:20 p.m.: Results are announced

-- If any candidate gets a clear majority of votes -- an unlikely outcome -- they are declared the winner

- If not, a run-off vote between the top-two candidates begins immediately. In this vote, lawmakers retain their 382 votes, but just 47 go to the prefectural chapters of the rank-and-file members

3:40 p.m.: Winner of the run-off vote is announced

The winner will speak to the press later in the day, and is set to be elected as prime minister when parliament convenes on Oct. 4.