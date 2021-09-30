Thu, September 30, 2021

business

Gold slides by THB50 in Thursday’s morning trade

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Gold slides by THB50 in Thursday’s ...

A 9.30am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,850, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments were THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

The spot gold price on Thursday morning was hovering around US$1,733 (THB58,800) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by $14.6 to $1,722.9 per ounce. The price of gold has dropped in two consecutive days due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar.

Related news:

 

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, slumped by HK$110 to $16,060 (THB69,983) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 30, 2021

Related News

Carabao Tawandang honoured for Chachoengsao Labour Management Excellence Award 2021

Published : Sep 30, 2021

SET Index drops 0.7% under shadow of QE tapering

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Jitta Wealth launches new fund to optimize earnings on thematic investments

Published : Sep 30, 2021

SET Index set for see-saw ride today

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Latest News

Phuket bookings on rise as Thailand entry period cut to 7 days

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Bangkok, 7 provinces brace for floods as upstream dam exceeds capacity

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Nation CEO Shine leads mission to deliver survival bags to flood victims

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Bangkok will not be inundated like it was in 2011, promises Aswin

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.