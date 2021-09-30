Gold slides by THB50 in Thursday’s morning trade

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments were THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday morning was hovering around US$1,733 (THB58,800) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by $14.6 to $1,722.9 per ounce. The price of gold has dropped in two consecutive days due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar.
The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, slumped by HK$110 to $16,060 (THB69,983) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : September 30, 2021
