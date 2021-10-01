Bitcoin rises as technicians probe whether rally is sustainable

In addition, the MACD signal -- or the moving average convergence divergence gauge -- looks to have stabilized and is now curling upward, which suggest its recent negative trend is in the process of deteriorating.

"When you get something that's been down several days in a row, it doesn't take much to give it a little bit of a relief rally, and that's I think what we're getting," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.

Thursday saw Bitcoin gain as much as 6.6%, with the coin touching $43,826. Other digital assets also advanced, with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index adding 7.2% at one point.