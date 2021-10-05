World trade rebounding at a faster clip than expected, WTO says

The WTO said the pandemic continues to present the biggest risk to the recovery in global trade and output.

To date, more than 4.7 million people worldwide have died of covid-19 and the number of global infections has passed 233 million, according to the World Health Organization.

The WTO also warned about the risks of an inflationary spike, which could persuade central banks to taper their expansive monetary policy early. "This could create negative spillovers, which would eventually hit trade flows," according to the report.

The report added that the recent rise in inflation is "probably temporary, driven by supply-side shocks affecting certain sectors in specific economies balanced against the unexpectedly strong recovery in demand."

The WTO's optimistic projections could also be hampered by "longer port delays, higher shipping rates, and extended shortages of semiconductors, with supply side disruptions being exacerbated by the rapid and unexpectedly strong recovery of demand in advanced and many emerging economies."

Gross domestic product fell 3.8% in 2020 and may expand by 5.3% this year and 4.1% in 2022, the WTO said. GDP growth has been "spurred on by strong monetary and fiscal policy support, and by the resumption of economic activity in countries that have been able to deploy coronavirus vaccines at scale," according to the report.