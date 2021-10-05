The roles and characteristics of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and how CDO can help orchestrate the digital transformation journey

To make digital industrial transformation a reality, a company needs both a nerve center and a dedicated digital function. Creating an operational structure with digital leader is key to drive the transformation successfully. It is therefore highly important that the organization would need to appoint so-called a chief digital officer (CDO), a senior leader responsible for the organization's long-term digital vision and the subsequent execution of the transformation efforts.
The Rise of the Chief Digital Officer
CDO think holistically about how a company’s strategy is executed across all digital channels. They own and drive digital strategy throughout the organization to help business unit leaders unlock value.
While many required core leadership skills remain the same whether it is a business or digital leader, there are some particular demands of digital disruption call for certain new skills as well. Based on Deloitte survey and analysis, the new skills required for CDO are;
The digital function
The key elements that will help CDOs achieving their vision and goals are what we called 'Digital Function'. Digital function is the enabling force that drives the digital transformation strategy, road map and oversees delivery of transformation initiatives across the company.
The most successful transformation efforts tend to integrate these 5 elements or 5Ds.
Not sure where to start? Most of the time, the best place would be your highest value asset - customers. Customer centricity is always a top-of-mind in most executives. Conducting an outside-in analysis, interview or survey customers to understand their pain points (coupled with design thinking concept), gaining feedback from all touchpoints are a solid foundation to develop your own digital strategy and road map.
By Dr. Narain Chutijirawong, Executive Director of Deloitte Thailand
Published : October 05, 2021
