Fuel prices soar across Asia as global energy crunch deepens

In Asia, prices of propane -- an oil product that's typically used for cooking or making plastics -- have surged to the highest since at least 2016, while fuel oil recently almost doubled from a year earlier. Refiners are getting a boost from the crisis, with profits from converting oil into diesel at the highest since January 2020, before the pandemic eviscerated demand.

The power crunch has been caused by surging prices for electricity feedstocks like coal and liquefied natural gas. The cost of the super-chilled fuel in Asia has jumped to a record, although that hasn't discouraged China from buying in its pursuit of energy security. Saudi Aramco estimates the gas crisis has already increased oil demand by around 500,000 barrels a day, while Goldman sees consumption climbing even higher.

Tighter supplies of liquefied petroleum gas -- which includes propane and butane -- have contributed to higher prices. U.S. shipments to Asia plunged more than 30% in September from a month earlier to the lowest level since February, said Serena Huang, Asia lead analyst at Vortexa Ltd. Top LPG supplier Saudi Arabia has also hiked prices to the highest in seven years.

"LPG purchases from Asian importers will likely pick up ahead of winter," said Sam Sng, a senior analyst at industry consultant FGE. Inventories in Japan are "fairly low," while demand for blending LPG with LNG will increase in South Korea over the next few months, he added.