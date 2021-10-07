Thu, October 14, 2021

Gold up in morning trade

The price of gold rose by THB100 in morning trade on Thursday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments were THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.


The spot gold price on Thursday morning hovered around US$1,761 (THB59,575) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose slightly by 90 cents to $1,761.8 per ounce due to a slowdown in the US bond yields, while the market is keeping an eye on the announcement of US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$150 to $16,380 (THB71,197) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

