Gold up in morning trade

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments were THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning hovered around US$1,761 (THB59,575) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Wednesday rose slightly by 90 cents to $1,761.8 per ounce due to a slowdown in the US bond yields, while the market is keeping an eye on the announcement of US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$150 to $16,380 (THB71,197) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.