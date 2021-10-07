Stocks rebound on possible debt limit extension

The turbulence comes as the benchmark S&P 500 has logged four straight days of 1% moves amid a growing list of concerns including the debt ceiling and inflation amid surging energy prices. European equities also halved losses as natural gas prices -- up as much as 40% at one point -- turned lower after Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the country is ready to help.

"With the latest news that Republicans are willing to come to the table and negotiate an extension, equities (and yields) have rallied back," Anna Han, a Wells Fargo Securities strategist, said in an email. "It's certainly not all peachy, but it does bring short-term relief to one of the various macro risks we have been watching."

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note was little changed as investors considered the U.S. economic outlook. ADP employment data beat analyst expectations ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls, cementing predictions the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus next month. A strong U.S. jobs report could assuage worries about ongoing hiring challenges. However, the market remains volatile on concerns elevated inflation may persist longer than the central bank expects, especially in the face of an energy crunch this winter.

"To be sure, the beat on private payroll numbers is a positive but there's no shortage of catalysts out there that could move the market," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial, adding that positive labor data could prompt the Fed to tighten policy at a quicker pace. "But the fact that hiring is up, shouldn't be discounted. It's definitely a good thing in terms of recovery."