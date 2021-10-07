SET expected to fluctuate due to fund flow volatility, falling oil price

Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,610 and 1,630 points despite positive news of the US would extend a debt limit until December.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from hopes over the country reopening after domestic Covid-19 cases have declined.
However, the volatility in fund flow and falling oil price after the US oil storage had risen beyond expectation would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ AOT, KBank, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, MINT, Amata, WHA and Major, which benefit from the country reopening.
▪︎ TOP SPRC BCP, which benefit from rising gross refining margin.
▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, Asian and NER, which benefit from weakening baht.
The SET Index closed at 1,619.48 on Wednesday, down 4.76 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled 97.65 billion baht with an index high of 1,631.81 and a low of 1,617.24.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
