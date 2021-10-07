Global Compact, United Nations to accelerate Thailand’s business leadership on climate action

The Global Compact Network in Thailand, in partnership with the United Nations in Thailand is organizing the GCNT Forum, which brings together a broad range of delegates to discuss strategies on maximizing the positive contribution of business to Thailand’s climate leadership and chart a path to a more inclusive future.

With the theme ‘Thailand’s Climate Leadership Summit 2021: A New Era of Accelerated Actions’, this year’s event will focus on the role private sector leadership can play to move towards carbon neutrality in Thailand against the grim backdrop of the climate crisis. General Prayuth Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, will deliver opening remarks.

Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director at GCNT, said that climate change is a more serious threat to humanity than the COVID-19 crisis, which may eventually disappear. Climate change is one of the most pressing and challenging issues in sustainable development as has been confirmed by recent scientific reports. Our world is experiencing worsening global warming: intense wildfires, rising sea levels, melting Polar ice caps and reduced snowfall all culminating in the year 2020 being the world’s warmest year on record.

The central objective of the Paris Agreement is to hold the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5-degree Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Despite this, the year 2020 saw a 1.2-degree Celsius of warming, pointing to the severity of the current situation. The former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said: “There is no Plan B because there is no Planet B” – all this means we must take serious action now to preserve tomorrow as there is no spare planet.