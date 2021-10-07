Vietjet to resume domestic services from October 10, 2021

Vietjet plans to resume domestic services connecting Vietnam's transportation hub of Ho Chi Minh City with Quy Nhon, Thanh Hoa, Tuy Hoa, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang with a daily return flight each from October 10, 2021. The airline also looks to operate two services from Thanh Hoa to Nha Trang and to Phu Quoc with two return flights per week. All services will implement seat spacing in accordance with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam's regulations between October 10-19, 2021.

Detailed information of flight schedule and ticket booking will be updated at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app as well as ticket offices and official agents once approved.

All of Vietjet's aircraft are equipped HEPA filter system that filters up to 99.7% of dust particles, bacteria and viruses. All frontline staff serving passengers have been fully vaccinated, regularly tested for Covid-19 and fully equipped with the high-standard protection equipment.

To comply with the pandemic prevention regulations while enjoying safe and convenient flights, passengers are required to practice 5K principles, including wearing a face mask, disinfecting, keeping a distance, no gathering, and declaring health. Within 24 hours before their scheduled departure time, passengers are expected to carry out online check-in via www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app as well as declaring regulated medical information at https://vnkm.yte.gov.vn.