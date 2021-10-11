Samitivej is a Virtual Hospital pioneer, giving patients 24-hour access to online teleconsultations with our 642 doctors

Chairat Panthuraamphorn, M.D., Managing Director and CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals, remarked that, “Samitivej has a vision to innovate continuously in order to respond to the ever-changing situation in the present, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic whereby people are fearful of visiting the hospital but still require seeing their doctors. This has led to the Samitivej Virtual Hospital taking on greater prominence. As such, we have developed its functions and capabilities to reflect those changes.”

Samitivej Virtual Hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including 24-hour access to consult doctors online in real-time. This enables patients to seek advice from our roster of 642 doctors representing 51 fields of specialty. In this way, patients can consult our doctors regarding general health concerns, such as a headache, fever or asthma, as well as more specialized issues, such as dermatological concerns, gastrointestinal issues, psychological problems, office syndrome, or pediatric concerns. Our patients are now also able to make insurance claims for these services as we have agreements in place with 13 leading insurance providers. Moreover, we offer [email protected] services for home blood testing, and medicine delivery through the Samitivej Virtual Hospital’s partnership with Save Drug, a pharmacy and health products store operating within the BDMS group. Because Save Drug has branches throughout Thailand, rapid delivery times can be achieved to ensure the utmost convenience to our patients.