Apple finally falls victim to never-ending supply chain crisis

President Joe Biden is set to focus on transportation bottlenecks on Wednesday, with the congested Port of Los Angeles planning a 24 hours a day, seven days a week effort to confront the squeeze on goods. A.P. Moller-Maersk said it had to divert some ships from the U.K.'s largest container port because of congestion tied to a trucker shortage.

"Recent rumblings from chip producers suggest that the problems are expected to persist," Deutsche Bank strategists including Jim Reid, global head of fundamental credit strategy wrote in a note. That "will make central bank decisions even more complicated over the coming weeks as they grapple with increasing supply-side constraints that push up inflation whilst threatening to undermine the recovery."

Apple had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models this year, but is now telling manufacturing partners that the total will be lower because Broadcom and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver enough components, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private.

Japan Display Inc., which gets more than half of its revenue from Apple, fell as much as 5.6%, joining U.S. suppliers that fell in postmarket trading.

The shortage of semiconductors stems mainly from years of under-investment coupled with a failure to gauge the explosion in demand for connected devices. Even industry insiders were caught by surprise. ASML Holding CEO Peter Wennink, whose company sells the machines that enable most cutting-edge chipmaking, said in July it has underestimated the growth of the semiconductor industry over the past 15 years.

The amount of time that companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled has set records for nine straight months, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to plague businesses well into 2022 and likely beyond. AlixPartners, a global consulting firm, estimated last month that the global automotive industry will lose about $210 billion in sales for 2021 alone.

Earlier this year, Apple had already warned that it would face supply constraints of the iPhone and iPad during the quarter that ended September. But it held off from reducing its internal projections at the time.

The timing couldn't be worse. The year-end quarter was expected to be Apple's biggest sales blitz yet, generating about $120 billion in revenue. That would be up about 7% from a year earlier -- and more money than Apple made in an entire year a decade ago.

In addition to facing tight iPhone availability, the company has struggled to make enough of the Apple Watch Series 7 and other products.

Separately, a protracted energy crisis in China may add to the iPhone maker's headaches. Apple supplier TPK Holding Co. said last week that subsidiaries in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian are modifying their production schedule due to local government power restrictions. That comes less than two weeks after iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp. adopted energy-saving measures amid government-imposed power curbs.

Some analysts however spot an opportunity for Apple.

"If Apple can't meet near-term demand, the shortfall is likely to be even greater at competitors, creating an opportunity for share gains," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote after Bloomberg's report.