IEA revises up oil demand forecasts for 2021, 2022

Record coal and gas prices, as well as rolling black-outs are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil, which has pushed up global oil demand, the IEA explained.

As for world oil supply, the IEA projected a sharp rise in October, with the United States' output set to bounce back from Hurricane Ida, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) ready to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day for November this year.

Higher energy prices could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the IEA warned.