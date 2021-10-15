SET falls for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Friday would rise to between 1,645 and 1,650 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with tight oil supplies, as well as mass buy-ups of stocks that benefit from the country reopening after the government planned to ease lockdown measures and allow foreign travellers to enter the country on November 1.

"However, the index would be under pressure as some investors would sell their stocks to cope with risk of US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year," Krungsri Securities said.

