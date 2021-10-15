Sat, October 16, 2021

SET falls for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,638.34 on Friday, down 2.63 points or 0.16 per cent. Transactions totalled 84.75 billion baht with an index high of 1,651.41 and a low of 1,635.14.

The index fell for the second day running after dropping by 2.67 points or 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Friday would rise to between 1,645 and 1,650 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with tight oil supplies, as well as mass buy-ups of stocks that benefit from the country reopening after the government planned to ease lockdown measures and allow foreign travellers to enter the country on November 1.

"However, the index would be under pressure as some investors would sell their stocks to cope with risk of US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BANPU, U, PTT, IRPC, AOT, SCB, CPALL, 7UP and GULF.

Other Asian indices were up:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,068.63, up 517.70 points or 1.81 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,572.37, up 14.09 points or 0.40 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,415.99, up 74.62 points or 0.52 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,330.96, up 368.37 points or 1.48 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,015.06, up 26.42 points or 0.88 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,781.19, up 393.91 points or 2.40 per cent.

Published : October 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

