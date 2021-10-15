Thai gold price stays steady

A 9.26am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.
The spot gold price on Friday morning was hovering around US$1,795 (THB59,682) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $3.2 to $1,797.9 per ounce due to support from the appreciation of the US dollar and the fall in US government bond yields.
Published : October 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
