SET expected to rise on hopes over the country reopening before falling

"However, the index would be under pressure as some investors would sell their stocks to cope with risk of US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme this year," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.