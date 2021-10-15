Markets wrap: Stocks roar back as earnings season kicks off

Corporate profits have been a boon for the equity market throughout the pandemic. Since March 2020, the S&P 500 has risen each quarter, advancing 4% on average over the six-week stretch. Pent-up demand should drive revenue growth, while pricing power and operating leverage should help offset inflationary pressures, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Even though there are cost pressures and supply concerns, the other side of this is that business is strong," said Kevin Caron, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors. "To the extent that producers can pass on to consumers higher prices -- which it seems like they're able to do -- we're seeing stronger profits, which is helping to give a boost to stocks."

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell to the lowest since March 2020, showing employers are hanging onto their workers in a tight labor market. Prices paid to American producers rose at the slowest pace of the year amid cooling costs of services.