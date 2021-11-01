Heading to the greener energy journey in Southeast Asia - Renewable energy generation is not the end of the story

In Southeast Asia, one of the world’s fastest growing regions, the need for green energy has never been clearer than in recent years.

Too often in the past, the lack of a consistent supply of renewable energy has been an obstacle for its takeup. Now, that’s changing. Moreover, when we hear about clean energy / decarbonization, we tend to think about changing the way we generate electricity. However, true decarbonization is achieved by going clean energy for entire energy journey, from generation, storage, distribution, smart usage to management.

With developments in green hydrogen, batteries and AI that enable “virtual” power plants away, it is becoming easier and viable to tap on greater amounts of renewable energy.

First, green hydrogen. This is a form of hydrogen that is produced without emitting any carbon because it is created with renewable sources such as solar or geothermal.

It can be used to generate electricity when needed and also stored and distributed in a way that reduces the uncertainty of renewable energy, which may vary with day, weather and season.

Hydrogen is not a new fuel. While most of the world’s hydrogen is still created by separating the components of water using fossil fuels, there are efforts to turn to renewable energy instead.

The green process is helped by the falling prices of renewable electricity, particularly from solar and wind, which can be used to generate hydrogen. This can then be released to generate electricity that is delivered to homes, offices and factories.