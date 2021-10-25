Continuation of an outstanding growth in the 3rd quarter +40%

Sales by business line at the end of September (at comparable exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of September 2021, all the business lines posted double-digit growth, both compared to 2019 and 2020, with an excellent performance over the third quarter and an outstanding increase in Ready-to-wear and Accessories, Watches and Other Hermès Business Lines (Jewellery and Homeware).

Sales in the Leather Goods and Saddlery division (+46% and +27% over two years) benefitted from significant deliveries over the third quarter and sustained demand. The maroquinerie de Guyenne (Gironde), the 19th leather goods workshop of the house, opened in September, reasserting our local presence in France and the creation of jobs. The increase in production capacities continues, with the Louviers site (Eure) planned for 2022, the Sormonne site (Ardennes) for 2023 and a new site in Riom (Puy-de-Dôme) for 2024. In September, faithful to our commitments to know-how transmission and education, Hermès opened the École Hermès des savoir-faire (Hermès school of know-how), which is accredited by the French Education Department and will award a State-approved diploma in leatherworking expertise.

The Ready-to-wear and Accessories business line (+71% and +43% over two years) pursued its dynamic growth, thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear, fashion accessories and footwear collections. The Women's Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show, unveiled early October, revealed a solar collection with aerial silhouettes, after the Men's collection early July, around an artistic performance filmed in real time.

The Silk and Textiles business line (+63% and +10% over two years) performed well. A new printing line has been inaugurated as part of the development of the production site in Lyon to meet demand.

Perfume and Beauty (+51% and +18% over two years) benefitted from the successful launches of the H24 Perfume for Men and Twilly Eau Ginger, from the development of the Beauty line, with the sustainable, refillable limited edition of Rouge Hermès Éclat de la nuit. After the launch of Beauty in China in July, the métier continues its deployment to expand with hand care products this fall.

The Watches business line (+92% and +77% over two years) confirmed its excellent performance, reflecting the technical watch-making expertise and creativity of the collections, with the success of the men's watch Hermès H08 and other classics of the house.

The Other Hermès business lines (+77% and +98% over two years) confirmed their momentum, thanks to Homeware and Jewellery.

A responsible, sustainable model

In September, the MSCI ESG rating index published an "A" rating in its analysis of the house’s resilience to environmental, social and governance risks.

Hermès was ranked second best Textiles and Clothing company out of 174 firms in the Sustainalytics ranking, with "low" exposure to ESG risks.

Lastly, the group has been included in the CAC 40 ESG index, after entering the V.E (Vigeo-Eiris) "Advanced" category.

These results reflect the sustainable dimension of Hermès’ craftsmanship model, and our ongoing efforts to improve our social and environmental performance.

Highlights

At the end of September, currency fluctuations represented a negative impact on revenue of €139 million.

Over the first nine months, Hermès International redeemed 142,131 shares for €162 million, excluding transactions completed within the framework of the liquidity contract.

Outlook

In a context of gradual improvement in the health situation, the group is continuing its investments and accelerates job creations. Despite a high comparison base in the 4th Quarter, the group is approaching the end of the year with confidence.

Our highly integrated craftsmanship model and balanced distribution network, as well as the creativity of our collections and our customers' loyalty, give us confidence in the future.

In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the Group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

2021 is marked by the Odyssey, we continue our journey remaining confident in the future, facing the uncertainties of the world whilst remaining true to who we are.

Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.

