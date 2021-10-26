U.S. stocks gain; oil fluctuates near 7-year high

"This year, broad market indices have benefited from robust earnings growth-the rising tide lifts all boats adage has been in full effect," said Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist Seema Shah. "But as the economy slows and market conditions become more challenging, selectivity will be key. Staying overweight equities, with a focus on factors such as quality, will be increasingly important for investors aiming to balance portfolios in the market environment ahead."

Oil pared gains after hitting $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014 with traders focused on upcoming talks between Iran and the European Union that may lead to a revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Yields on shorter-maturity Treasuries fell and the dollar edged higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged that inflation could stay higher for longer, fueling investor concern that sticky price increases may force policymakers to raise borrowing costs. Gold advanced above $1,800 an ounce.