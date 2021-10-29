"Singha Park" enters the premium fruit market with "Gros Michel Banana" with Japanese standards, which can be pre-ordered now along with nationwide delivery.

The Gros Michel Banana is known for its massive size with an average weight for the premium grade at 300-400 grams per piece which is higher than your average Gros Michel Banana, which weighs around 120-200 grams. Singha Park Chiang Rai's Gros Michel Banana is the first Gros Michel Banana in Thailand to be certified with JGAP, Japan's best and most comprehensive food and agricultural safety and sustainability measures. It is also environmentally friendly. In 2022, Singha Park Chiang Rai plans to distribute its Gros Michel Bananas to the Japanese market, with the first batch to be sold during November-December of 2021. Consumers can now pre-order Singha Park Chiang Rai's Gros Michel Bananas at LINE Official Account @SinghaParkShop.

There are also other agricultural products such as Kimoji and Momiji melon imported from Japan, Simi jujube, a Singha Park exclusive which is big, crunchy, and sweet, Hokkaido Pure White corn, Sharp Blue and Biloxi berries from Australia, which is sweet and sour and can be found at Singha Park which is 1 of 3 berry farms in Thailand. Organic farming vegetables with zero chemicals, adhering to Thailand's organic standards.

Singha Park Chiang Rai has various seasonal agricultural produces all year round for those who are interested. The farm works closely with its in-house researchers and international experts for knowledge and recommendations in the process by selecting only the best seeds, and focusing on the quality with limited plantation.

Products under the Singha Park Chiang Rai brand can also be found at Singha Park Chiang Rai's store and department stores such as Gourmet Market, Makros in the northern branch, and online via LINE Official Account @SinghaParkShop.