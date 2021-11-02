EU gas surges on disturbance to Russian shipments

Russian gas shipments through Yamal-Europe pipeline, one of several routes used to deliver fuel to the region, were already expected to be capped this month after Gazprom PJSC only booked 35% of the monthly pipeline capacity offered at Mallnow. The reverse flows, however, left traders scratching their heads after Putin signaled a potential increase in supplies from Nov. 8, when Russian storage sites will be full.

Gazprom said on Saturday that it was meeting requests from its European customers in full, and "fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depend on the actual needs of buyers."

The reverse flows suggest Poland is ordering more gas from the west. That's leaving less supplies for Germany, which also receives its fuel via a Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia.

The Polish network operator Gaz-System said on Sunday that there was no demand for gas transit toward Germany. Gascade said reverse flows are not unusual.

"I think Yamal forward flow will rebound after Nov. 8, when Gazprom will start sending gas for refilling European storages," said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Traders will be watching closely for any signs Russia will top up shipments this heating season. Auctions on Tuesday for pipeline capacity to move Russian gas via Ukraine and Poland will provide clues as to whether Gazprom intends to boost supplies in the first three quarters of 2022.

Russian gas transit to the European Union via Ukraine fell to 57 million cubic meters a day on Nov. 1, down from 86 million a month ago, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said Monday. Bulgaria halted gas transit to some neighboring countries because of a damaged pipeline.

Spain, which has limited to connections to other European countries, was also facing a supply crunch. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered a halt to gas flowing to Spain via Morocco amid a diplomatic spat between the two North African nations. He also told state-run energy company Sonatrach not to renew its transit accord with Morocco.