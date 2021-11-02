The Breakfast Club Returns to Thailand!

Marriott Bonvoy's Breakfast Club has returned to Thailand! When two diners enjoy a blissful breakfast together at any of Marriott's participating hotel restaurants throught out November and December 2021, the second diner will pay just THB 1.

Hotel guests and local residents can discover a series of enticing à la carte, buffet or set breakfasts at 14 properties across the country. Every restaurant will also showcase its own signature dishes, specially created by their expert chefs. From delicious pancakes and waffles to eggs cooked to-order and aromatic curries, Marriott makes every morning more memorable.

Are you seeking an energizing start to your day in Thailand's capital city? Six Bangkok hotels – Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments, Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, and Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers – are offering Breakfast Club deals on their bountiful buffet breakfasts! Alternatively, unlimited à la carte dining is available at Viu, overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club at The St. Regis Bangkok. Siam Tea Room, the elegant Thai eatery at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park has crafted a sublime Breakfast Set, while Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is offering its Breakfast Bites with a tempting THB 1 deal for the second diner.