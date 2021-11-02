The Breakfast Club Returns to Thailand!

Marriott Bonvoy's Breakfast Club has returned to Thailand! When two diners enjoy a blissful breakfast together at any of Marriott's participating hotel restaurants throught out November and December 2021, the second diner will pay just THB 1.
Hotel guests and local residents can discover a series of enticing à la carte, buffet or set breakfasts at 14 properties across the country. Every restaurant will also showcase its own signature dishes, specially created by their expert chefs. From delicious pancakes and waffles to eggs cooked to-order and aromatic curries, Marriott makes every morning more memorable.
Are you seeking an energizing start to your day in Thailand's capital city? Six Bangkok hotels – Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments, Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, and Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers – are offering Breakfast Club deals on their bountiful buffet breakfasts! Alternatively, unlimited à la carte dining is available at Viu, overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club at The St. Regis Bangkok. Siam Tea Room, the elegant Thai eatery at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park has crafted a sublime Breakfast Set, while Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is offering its Breakfast Bites with a tempting THB 1 deal for the second diner.
Guests in Southern Thailand can take advantage of a Breakfast Club deal at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, where a breath-taking buffet breakfast can be savored overlooking the lagoon pool, or up the coast at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa and Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, which promise bottomless à la carte breakfasts with uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea.
At Le Méridien Chiang Mai meanwhile, Latest Recipe is inviting diners to enjoy an unlimited à la carte option, including locally-inspired dishes from Northern Thailand, and finally, down on the glittering Gulf coast, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is serving the ultimate tropical breakfast at The Deck, surrounded by shimmering pools and lush foliage.
Delicious Thai, pan-Asian and international dishes are freshly prepared every morning by Marriott's culinary teams all across Thailand, accompanied with premium coffee and tea, natural juices, baskets of warm bread and much more. With 14 participating hotels across the Kingdom, in-house guests and local residents alike can experience a new taste sensation every day with the Breakfast Club!
For full information about the Breakfast Club and to start your day for only THB 1, please CLICK HERE.
The full list of participating hotels and restaurants is as follows:
1. Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa - Beach Grill
2. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach - Merchant Kitchen
3. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Bistro M
4. JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa - Olive
5. Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Bistro M
6. The St. Regis Bangkok - Viu
7. Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Latest Recipe
8. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse - Praya Kitchen
9. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel - Flavors
10. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park - Siam Tea Room
11. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Seasonal Tastes
12. The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Rain Tree Café
13. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers - Feast
14. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa - The Deck
